Ore drops below $120 with lower steel production in China

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore futures added to losses after data showed a decline in steel production in China in mid-December, which highlights the risks for demand for the commodity towards 2022.

Mid-December crude steel output was down 2.3% from the first ten days of the month, according to a survey of mills conducted by the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA). Iron ore had surpassed $120 a ton at the beginning of the month, in hopes that the recovery in steel production at the world’s largest supplier would increase demand for the raw material.

“The production of molten metal remains at very low levels, but port iron ore discharge rates are high,” said Wang Haitao, an analyst at Huatai Futures, who has a neutral forecast for prices. According to the analyst, mills are replenishing stocks before the Chinese New Year, but this ore has not actually been used for production in December.

Total steel volumes for the first 20 days of December were up more than 10% from the previous month, but the latest decline suggests challenges. The economic slowdown caused by the crisis in China’s housing sector has hit steel demand and iron ore prices this year, and prospects for 2022 remain uncertain.

In a previous estimate, CISA put steel production at 1.03 billion tons in 2021 compared to 1.065 billion tons last year, in response to the government’s goal of limiting annual volumes and reducing emissions, as well as a reflection of the crisis in the real estate sector. With that, volumes in December should add up to around 83.6 million tons.

In Singapore, iron ore futures contracts dropped by 3%, to $118.35 a ton, and traded at $118.55 at 3:23 pm local time. On Monday, the commodity dropped 4.3%, the biggest low in a month.

Futures in Dalian were down 1.1 percent, while hot rolled and steel rebar contracts rose in Shanghai.

