Owner blows up Tesla after quoting repair at R$ 127 thousand; see video

A few weeks ago, the Finn Tuomas Katainen discovered that the repair of his Tesla would cost more than US$ 22,600 (about R$ 127,000 at the current price) and, therefore, decided that the vehicle was beyond repair. So he literally exploded the electric car.

The Finn owned a Tesla Model S 2013 and revealed that the car only worked well for the first 1,500 kilometers, but soon after, it started to have battery problems. After taking the electric vehicle to a mechanic, Katainen found that he would have to pay $22.6 thousand to buy a completely new battery and complete the repair.

So instead of paying for the repair, he decided to hand it over to the Finnish channel’s explosion expert youtubers group. Pommijatkat. You can check the end of this story in the video below.

better blow up than fix

Pommijätkät channel participants used 30 kg of dynamite to blow up the car and they even made a crash test dummy that looked like Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In just over ten days, the video became the most popular on the channel and reached more than 4 million views — it is interesting to note that, so far, YouTubers have 53,000 subscribers and the second most viewed video has 367 thousand views.

Some time ago, another Tesla owner also revealed that the company’s authorized company quoted the battery exchange service at US$ 22,500, but in this case, the person responsible for the vehicle got it fixed for US$ 5,000 at a store outsourced.