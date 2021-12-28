Pablo could be involved in exchange for Corinthians midfielder and journalist ‘spoils’ backstage

The sports boards of the teams in São Paulo, Corinthians and São Paulo may start negotiations for a possible exchange of strikers for the next season. The intention with the negotiation would be to recover the two players that cost the clubs a lot, but did not match their height on the field. During a live on the show ‘UOL Sports‘, the journalists Rodolfo Rodrigues and Victor Guedes analyzed the exchange of luan per pablo.

This information was reported exclusively by Victor Guedes. “I checked with Corinthians this information that came from sources in São Paulo, which is in a worse financial situation than Corinthians. This came from São Paulo. Internally, the possibility of exchanging Luan for Pablo is debated. It would be an attempt to recover both players“, declared the journalist, noting that there has been no official proposal from the Tricolor to the helm about trading.

Initially, this transaction would give both clubs options to fill a needed position on the team. THE Corinthians has as a priority in the market the hiring of a center forward, already the São Paulo has as its objective an attacker who acts from the sides of the field. But, there are still some questions for the negotiation is finalized.

“São Paulo is thinking about this exchange, but there is a certain resistance within the executive staff, which is not definitive. When Luan came to Corinthians, he declared himself a Corinthians fan since childhood and claimed to be a fan of Marcelinho Carioca. This would cause some noise inside São Paulo and would be an obstacle. But the joy of getting rid of Pablo would make up for that noise“, explained Vitor.

For Rodolfo Rodrigues, the negotiation for the exchange of players can be advantageous for both sides: “Would be good. The two players are badly burned at their respective clubs. Luan comes from a bad season for Corinthians and managed to be worse than in 2019. He is completely out of the picture and will hardly have a chance in this team. I would have to play a lot of ball, something unthinkable today to believe that Luan can do something for Corinthians“, declared.