Paleontologists study fossilized carnivorous dinosaur eggs found in Presidente Prudente | President Prudente and Region

A litter of theropod dinosaur eggs found in Presidente Prudente (SP) is being studied by researchers. The fossilized material is from the Late Cretaceous period and is between 60 million and 80 million years old. The discovery was disclosed to the g1 and the Frontier TV this Sunday (26) by the paleontologist William Roberto Nava.

The first occurrence of fossilized eggs found in the paleontological site of Parque dos Girassóis, in Presidente Prudente, is from September and October 2020, according to the paleontologist. They were alligator eggs.

After nearly a year, specifically in August 2021, new material was found. This one is not associated with a crocodylomorph, but rather with some species of theropod dinosaur, that is, a carnivore.

2 of 13 Paleontologist holds in hand a crocodile egg, also fossilized, to compare size with a litter of dinosaur eggs — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1 A paleontologist holds in his hand a crocodile egg, also fossilized, to compare size with a litter of dinosaur eggs — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1

This association occurs due to factors such as egg size and shell characteristics.

“The eggs are a little bigger than those of crocodylomorph, they have a thicker shell, and the texture of the shell is different from that of crocodylomorph. So we’re associating these larger eggs, which are five, with some kind of theropod dinosaur, that is, a carnivorous dinosaur that lived at this point and used it millions of years ago to lay these eggs, alongside the crocodylomorphs. So, it’s also a very important discovery,” Nava told g1.

From the size and shape of the eggs, it is possible to estimate that it was a species of small carnivorous dinosaur, according to the paleontologist.

“While in crocodile eggs we have dimensions between 6 centimeters by 3.5 centimeters, those of carnivorous dino measure around 12 to 13 centimeters long and 6 to 7 centimeters wide. So, they are much larger, indicating that they are not crocodile eggs, but some unknown species of carnivorous dinosaur”, he clarified.

4 of 13 Egg shell of carnivorous dinosaurs has a ‘ripple’ texture — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1 Egg shell of carnivorous dinosaurs has a ‘ripple’ texture — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1

Nava further explained that, normally, fossilized crocodylomorph eggs have the outer shell with a porous or smooth texture. The eggshell of carnivorous dinosaurs, on the other hand, has a “ripple-shaped” texture. “They look like little wavy earthworms, which differs from the texture of the crocodile,” he described.

“So, the decoration on the shell of these dino eggs is very similar to those found in Argentina and Mongolia”, commented Nava, who had the help of field assistant and intern at the Museum of Paleontology of Marília (SP), Giovanna Paixão .

5 of 13 Shell ornamentation of these dinosaur eggs and size are similar to those found in Argentina and Mongolia — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1 Shell ornamentation of these dinosaur eggs and size are similar to those found in Argentina and Mongolia — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1

An observation added by the paleontologist is that when it is said to be an unknown dinosaur, it is because near and around the point where the litter was found there were no traces, such as a tooth or part of bone, for example, that could be associated with a species. .

“Since the only record is isolated eggs, a study will need to be carried out in the laboratory to determine approximately to which species or group of small carnivorous dinosaurs the eggs belonged”, he pointed out to g1.

6 of 13 Discovery released by paleontologist William Nava is important for science — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1 Discovery released by paleontologist William Nava is important for science — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1

The first record of fossilized eggs in the Presidente Prudente region related to these vertebrates in the Parque dos Girassóis was that of a crocodylomorph. The litter was found last year.

In the region, there was a record a few years ago of a possible prehistoric bird’s egg at a point close to the clover in Álvares Machado (SP).

“An isolated egg, much smaller than the ones we’re seeing now and has been associated with a bird, so this dinosaur and crocodylomorph material is the second record for the Presidente Prudente region of eggs from these primitive animals that lived together with the dinosaurs. or that they were really dinosaurs”, pointed out the researcher.

Nava emphasized that “this is an extremely important record and is located in a paleontological site that is surrounded by the city and preserved by the Presidente Prudente City Hall”, which helps in the continuity of the excavations.

“The discovery of the dinosaur egg brood months ago motivates us even more to continue exploring this area where, for sure, other materials will quietly emerge”, he told the g1.

Dinosaur eggs are found in Presidente Prudente

The litters – dinosaur and crocodiles – were on the same topographical level as the terrain, at a distance of 4 to 5 meters. According to Nava, the situation indicates that in the past, most likely, that spot was a nesting site for both crocodiles and small carnivorous dinosaurs.

“They found a favorable environment for laying eggs, until the hatchlings are born,” he told the g1 the paleontologist.

However, the eggs – dinosaur and crocodiles – are still intact, that is, they did not hatch due to some unknown event that happened at that time and made it impossible for the hatchlings to be born. This must be studied.

“In fact, to be whole, these eggs were quickly buried by sediments, which certainly prevented them from hatching, thus preserving the posture in its natural condition. This is also possible to observe in the nests of eggs of crocodylomorphs found nearby”, detailed Nava, who is director and curator of fossils at the Museum of Paleontology in Marília.

But it is an interesting fact, as highlighted by Nava. “Will you know if one of these [cinco] eggs we have a fossilized embryo. It would be super cool, it would be something new for Brazil”, commented the paleontologist, recalling a recent discovery in China.

“We are developing this finding here by Presidente Prudente as something that is also extremely important for the development of Brazilian paleontology, because eggs are fragile materials, difficult to preserve, and finding eggs in association is very rare and important”, he stressed.

9 of 13 Willian Nava leads excavations at the Presidente Prudente paleontological site — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1 Willian Nava leads excavations at the Presidente Prudente paleontological site — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1

Well preserved, “these fossils of a carnivore removed in August must now in 2022 be subjected to deeper analysis and study.” “We are going to carry out studies with the eggshells to possibly determine what species of carnivorous dinosaur it was”, he indicated.

For now, the study will be concentrated on the bark fragments. The eggs will not be sent to Brasília (DF), even for safety reasons.

“Eggs are fragile materials that need to be preserved, so initially only shell fragments will be sent to the University of Brasília [UnB] and there they will be subjected to scanning electron microscopy, which are very detailed analyzes both to determine which group of carnivorous dinosaurs it was and to associate it with something you have here in South America”, he reported.

10 of 13 Carbonate recrystallization has a bright gray color and will undergo thorough analysis — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1 Carbonate recrystallization has a bright gray color and will undergo thorough analysis — Photo: Stephanie Fonseca/g1

A characteristic present in one of the eggs will also be evaluated. “[Ele] it has a recrystallization of carbonate or calcite, which is a mineral, it is something that is internal and calls our attention a lot”, he told the g1. The other four eggs have sandstone inside.

“In an almost gross analysis [superficial], for now, we estimate that this carbonate recrystallization that is internally, which has a bright gray color, could possibly be the amniotic fluid that surrounded the dinosaur embryo and that, due to some physical and chemical factor, it underwent this recrystallization, this change, and formed these crystals around,” he said.

“It’s a hypothesis we would need to test. In other words, the egg is filled with carbonate, which gives the impression of being (re)crystallized”.

Only an analysis of scanning electron microscopy, which is carried out in the laboratory, can confirm whether or not there is any trace of an embryo internally. “Possibly not, because if, in fact, it’s the recrystallized amniotic fluid, there can’t be an embryo there. But it’s only a future analysis that can tell us,” concluded Nava to g1.

