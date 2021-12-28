Palm trees? Corinthians and another rival enter the dispute for Castellanos

Credit: MLS/Disclosure

The interest of Palmeiras in having Valentín Castellanos, from New York City, as the new jersey for next season, is nothing new. But, in addition to teams from Europe, two other South American football giants entered the dispute for the Argentinean goalscorer.

According to the Spanish website ‘Mundo Desportivo’, Corinthians and River Plate are also trying to hire Taty Castellanos.

The portal also informed that Timão had already sought out the Argentine striker and proposed that the search for the 2022 Libertadores victory as a great challenge.

Palmeiras has already sought out New York City and would have already made two proposals for the striker. The first for 8 million dollars and the other for 12 million. But, the intention of the US club is to trade Castellanos for 20 million dollars. In addition, the Argentine has already shown his intention to transfer to European football.

“Obviously I would, but this is not the time to play Argentine football. I dream of playing in European football, I’ve always wanted to be in that football, and that’s my focus. I have a lot of offers from Europe,” Castellanos told ESPN Argentina.

It is the second time that Palmeiras has been trying to hire the Argentine striker. At the start of the 2021 season, Valentín Castellanos came very close to closing with Verdão, but New York City FC withdrew from the deal.

Valentín Castellanos is going through a big phase with the New York City shirt. This year, he played 35 games, scored 22 goals and distributed eight assists.

