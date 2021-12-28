Palmeiras announces Bia Zaneratto’s return for the 2022 season

Palmeiras announced the signing of striker Bia Zaneratto, who will have his third spell at the club

the attacker Bia Zaneratto is back to palm trees.

One of the prominent names in the Brazilian women’s team, the experienced player will reinforce the team’s offensive scheme in 2022 and will make her 3rd spell at the club.

“I’m very motivated and happy to return. I appreciate all the affection of the fans on social media. My goal is to return to Palmeiras and win titles with my teammates,” declared the striker.

Zaneratto has already played in three World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019) and wore the Palmeiras shirt on 17 occasions, filling the net 15 times.

In the 2021 season, she was top scorer in the Brazilian Championship and won the “Golden Ball” and “Silver Ball” awards as one of the best strikers in the tournament, in the event held by ESPN.

Bia Zaneratto celebrates after scoring for Palmeiras over Flamengo Fabio Menotti/Ag Palmeiras

More reinforcements for 2022

Palmeiras also extended a bond with eight players.

This Monday, the club announced the renewal of defender Thais, of lateral Bruna Calderan, of midfielders Ary Borges, Camilinha, Duda and Katrine and of strikers Ottilia and Chú until 2022.

Last week, Alviverde arranged for defender and captain Agustina to remain, as well as Awanny (goalkeeper), Carolzinha (back), Manuela (lateral), Ana Clara (midfielder) and Giovana (striker).