Palmeiras completes one month of the Libertadores quarter with reinforcements, departures and resolutions for 2022 | palm trees

Exactly one month ago, on November 27, Palmeiras won the three-time Copa Libertadores championship, by beating Flamengo, 2-1, in Montevideo.

The short period after the title was enough for Verdão to make changes in its squad and make other resolutions aiming at the 2022 season.

1 of 3 Palmeiras champion of Libertadores — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF Palmeiras champion of Libertadores — Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Since then, Palmeiras has already announced three reinforcements: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Eduard Atuesta and forward Rafael Navarro.

In addition, he made a deal with Chilean defender Valber Huerta, but canceled the deal due to medical problems. The club is following someone for the role, as well as at least one more center forward to start.

The board also completed the departures of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and forward Willian, important figures at the club in recent years, both for Fluminense, in addition to goalkeeper Jailson, who went to Cruzeiro.

Striker Miguel Borja, who was on loan at Grêmio, was sold to Junior, from Barranquilla, for 3.5 million dollars (about R$ 20 million) last week.

Out of the field, Palmeiras has also advanced or materialized important resolutions for 2022. In addition to the entry of Leila Pereira as president, Verdão confirmed the permanence of director Anderson Barros and forwarded the renewal of the contract for coach Abel Ferreira.

More departures should happen, like those of Lucas Lima and Luiz Adriano, and other reinforcements will arrive. A month after the Libertadores trio, a new Palmeiras is already forming for the next season.

2 of 3 The football director at Palmeiras Anderson Barros talks to coach Abel Ferreira — Photo: Cesar Greco The football director of Palmeiras Anderson Barros talks with coach Abel Ferreira — Photo: Cesar Greco