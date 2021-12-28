Palmeiras rejects loan and asks for R$ 35 million to negotiate Abel Ferreira’s reserve with Grêmio

The club from Rio Grande do Sul opened contacts to understand the player’s situation and is aware of the request from the board of directors alviverde to close a deal

behind the scenes of ball market are busy this end of the year, with clubs looking to strengthen their roster with a view to the next season. THE palm trees, who observes signings for 2022, is still looking for another striker after announcing Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo, while seeing a valued part of his squad.

According to information from journalist Eduardo Gabardo, from the portal “GaúchaZH”, from Porto Alegre, Verdão was sought by the Guild in the last days. The club from Rio Grande do Sul, which was relegated to Série B of the Brazilian Championship, got in touch with the board of directors alviverde to understand the situation of a reserve of the technician Abel Ferreira.

According to the publication, the Guild demonstrated interest in relying on Breno Lopes, hero of the 2020 Copa Libertadores de America title, when he scored the goal in the final against Santos. Despite reserve status with the Portuguese commander, the 25-year-old striker is valued and the request ended up scaring the gauchos, who did not advance in the negotiations.

Palmeiras indicated that it wants to receive BRL 35 million to negotiate the transfer of the player. So far, Verdão has made it clear that rule out the possibility to lend the striker, who arrived from Juventude, in 2020, by BRL 7.5 million and still seeks its space in the Portuguese coach’s team.

After 23 games and three goals in his first season, Breno Lopes accumulated 32 matches in 2021, with only 13 as a starter, putting the ball in the nets in eight opportunities. Recently, Palmeiras confirmed the departure of Willian “Bigode”, who closed with Fluminense. Another name that could end up saying goodbye soon is Luiz Adriano.