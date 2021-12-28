Paloma Duarte puts the whole family to work in Além da Ilusão; see photos· TV news

A tragedy from the past will unite Paloma Duarte’s family around Beyond Illusion, which will replace Nos Tempos do Imperador starting in February. She will be the fictional daughter of grandfather Lima Duarte, who will also have the chance to act opposite his great-granddaughter Ana Clara Duarte during the flashbacks of the next soap opera of the six on Globo.

The actress will give life to Heloisa, a woman who will become sad and bitter after being forced by Afonso –paper from Lima– to hand over her newborn baby for adoption. The veteran will be a wealthy landowner from Campo dos Goytacazes, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, capable of doing anything to protect the family’s honor.

The clashes between father and daughter will have the presence of Ana Clara, who made her TV debut in Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar (2019). The young woman, who is the result of Paloma’s relationship with fellow actor Marcos Winter, will share the character with her mother.

In addition to the rejection of the heiress, Afonso will also have to deal with the decay of the farm that has belonged to the Camargo family for years. He will see his economic and political power in the region threatened by the arrival of a fabric factory in the region.

Violeta (Malu Galli): ‘meddling’ in the Duarte family

He will have the help of the farmer Benê (Cláudio Jaborandy) to help his eldest son Violeta (Malu Galli) to continue the business. She will find herself alone as soon as her husband, Mathias (Antonio Calloni), goes mad.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases, which will show the changes that shook daily life in Brazil between the 1930s and 1940s. The protagonist, Davi (Rafael Vitti), will be responsible for sewing history by getting involved with the granddaughters of Afonso –Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela).

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in the soap operas.