Parents convince boy to surrender, and police arrest three suspects in killing delivery boy in Fortaleza | Ceará

The parents of the first 17-year-old teenager arrested on suspicion of participating in the murder of delivery boy Pedro Rodrigues Vieira convinced their son to turn himself in to the police and confess to the crime, according to the Military Police. After the boy was arrested, two other people were arrested. The crime took place on Sunday (26), and three people were arrested on Monday (27).

The 25-year-old delivery boy was shot dead during a robbery in the Planalto Ayrton Senna neighborhood, in Fortaleza, even without reacting to the criminals’ actions.

According to the lieutenant, the teenager told his parents about the crime when he got home. The second teenager also turned himself in later, according to the lieutenant.

The third captured is a full-grown male. He was located in Bairro José Walter and tried to flee when he noticed the arrival of the police. He was arrested because he allegedly participated indirectly in the crime by borrowing the motorcycle used by the two teenagers during the robbery.

Two weapons were also seized with the man: a handcrafted 12-caliber and a 22-caliber. The man also told police the location of the vehicle used in the crime. However, he denies that any of the seized weapons were used in the deliveryman’s death.

The captured adult has no criminal record, according to Captain Costa Junior, from the Raio Policing Battalion. The agent also said that the arrested man tends to lend vehicles and weapons for minors to use in crimes in the region.

The Public Security Secretariat informed that the suspects were taken to the Child and Adolescent Police Station. The agency also reported that the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection is investigating the crime.

‘Pick me up and take care of me’

Pedro Rodrigues Vieira was married and leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter.

Relatives of the dead delivery man spoke this Monday afternoon (27) of the capital’s insecurity and Pedro Rodrigues Vieira’s dreams.

Pedro Rodrigues’ sister, Jessica Vieira, said that her brother had several dreams and that he worked in two places to support the family. Besides, he took care of her with love.

“My feeling is revolt. I just wanted to understand the reason for all this. The reason they killed my brother. He was a citizen We Want Justice, because they destroyed his dream. He had so many dreams. He took me in his arms and took care of me so much I had two jobs to support my family.”

The victim’s father, Haroldo Vieira, says he is hurt and remembered that the citizen cannot leave the house due to insecurity.

“I’m really hurt, really hurt. This situation we live in today. Locked inside the house and unable to leave. We citizens can’t even get out of it,” he said emotionally.

Dead even without reacting to the assault

According to a witness, Pedro Rodrigues worked as a sushi delivery boy and was completing a service when he was approached and shot. The crime was recorded by security cameras in a residence. He was married and leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter.

The images record when the two approach and approach the delivery man. The garupeiro points the gun and asks for the motorcycle. The delivery man, hands up, did not react, but was shot as he handed over the key to the bike.

One of those involved tries to start Pedro Rodrigues’ motorcycle, fails and runs away with his partner. According to the Security Department, the delivery person was rescued and sent to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), but died after he was admitted to the health unit.