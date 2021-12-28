patient who had a ‘penis in the nose’ and wore a mask to hide it finally undergoes surgery

Unlike the vast majority of the world’s population, Conrado Estrada “I liked” to wear a mask.

His nose had grown so large that the 57-year-old painter and construction worker had problems eating and breathing, so he preferred to cover it. The pandemic made this look “normal”.

“They looked at me”, the resident of Portchester (state of New York, USA) told the “NY Post”. “Children asked mothers what happened to me. And I avoided that by wearing a face mask all the time.”, he added.

“His nose reached my lips and whenever I ate he would touch the silverware”, said.

Now, without the aesthetic necessity of the mask (it’s still needed against Covid-19), Conrado’s smile can be seen by friends and family.

The American said he received a “Christmas gift”: a new nose. It was operated on by plastic surgeon Thomas Romo, director of reconstructive facial plastic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Conrado Estrada before and after plastic surgery Photo: Press Release/Thomas Romo – Lenox Hill Hospital

The specialist said the patient had a “latent infection” that made it look like he had “a penis for a nose”.

For years, Conrado suffered from a disfigured nose caused by rhinophyma. People with this condition have thick skin, with pimples and wrinkles on the tip of the nose due to sebaceous gland enlargement. The cause of the disease is unknown, although it has been classified as a form of rosacea, an inflammatory skin disease.