Patients report lack of medicine, capacity and wait of 5 hours at health centers in the city of SP | São Paulo

Patients who sought health facilities in different regions of the city reported long waits for care, with more than five hours, in addition to a lack of medication to alleviate flu symptoms.

Hospitalizations for flu soar in the city of SP and represent 23% of hospitalizations for respiratory syndrome

This morning, production assistant Rosana Oliveira was at the Perus Emergency Room, in the North Zone of the city.

She says that she arrived very early to be seen by a pediatrician. Rosana’s daughter, Ana Vitória, age nine, has flu-like symptoms.

Outside, patients and companions were waiting for care this morning at the upa perus, in the North Zone of the capital.

“I’m quite worried because my husband took it, so I took it too, now my daughter. You get worried, right? She is coughing, coughing up phlegm, she had a fever”, she reported.

While waiting for her daughter to be called, she heard employees at the unit report that clinical care for adults was quite long, with queues of five hours.

The City Hall claims that high demand in the Emergency Care Units has generated queues and capacity and advises the population to look for Basic Health Units.

He also says that due to the number of cases, there is a lack of Loratadina, a medicine used to relieve flu symptoms, and that the stock will be replenished in early January.

On Monday, the unit registered confusion due to the high demand. About 300 people awaiting assistance or companions got angry and the metropolitan civil guard was called.

Patients report confusion and overcrowding at the UPA in Tatuapé

The capacity was also registered this Monday in the East Zone, in the region of Tatuapé.

Patients said they stood in line for hours for an appointment. Teacher Erilene Ferreira was awaiting bed release for her daughter to be hospitalized.

“She is waiting to be admitted. Her folder is all separated there, waiting for the doctor’s signature to be admitted. Only the doctor said he won’t sign because he doesn’t have a place to admit her. And she needs treatment for pneumonia, because her lungs are already in bad shape. The left one is already bad”.

At the UPA in Ermelino Matarazzo, also in the East Zone, the difficulty was great: queues and many people waiting for assistance.

In addition to the wait, patients reported a lack of medicine to alleviate flu symptoms.

The doorman Nelson dos Santos was trying to get medicine for his daughter, and had already run another four units.

“This one is the fourth. There is none at UBS Perus, there is none at Vila Caiuba, at the UPA that I spent with my daughter on Sunday, at Sitio Jaraguá, recently opened, there is none, and now neither is here.

With no hope of making it, he was going to try to buy the medicine at a private pharmacy.