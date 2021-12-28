PayPal returns R$50 from customers after removing coupons; understand the case

Last week, Procon-SP asked PayPal to explain the cancellation of the R$50 coupon promotion.

The confusion related to fintech is that its app offered R$50 to its customers on December 16th, which could be spent on various services, such as steaming, Uber and Nuuvem, and the promotion would be valid until December 31st.

However, the campaign lasted only a few hours and was removed, and some had already redeemed the coupon that disappeared from their accounts without PayPal giving reasons to its users.

You’ll probably like it too:

PayPal can be fined up to R$11 million for taking R$50 coupons

PROCON fines bank of Brazil for system failures

Enjoy: $50 PayPal coupon is back!

Fintech even explained to the CanalTech website that, due to a system failure, the promotion had to be canceled. However, Procon notified the company to provide clarifications, and could receive a fine of up to BRL 11 million.

Now PayPal returned with the promotion and, for those who redeemed the benefit and did not use the money, just check your digital wallet to check if the coupon is available, and you can use the discount until the day January 5, 2022.

Some users are receiving emails that the promotional action has returned. Even if you haven’t received any information from fintech, you can still have the coupon active in your account.

Next, find out how to check if your discount was returned by PayPal.

How to check if the coupon is available

If you have not redeemed the money at the time of the promotional action, you can try to participate in the promotion by this link.

If you have redeemed the discount and have not used it, the money may be available to you.

See the step-by-step to see if the offer is still active in your account:

Log into your PayPal account via your computer browser, mobile phone or app; Select the “Wallet” option; Scroll down, look for the “Offers” area and tap “R$50.00” If you want, you can select the option “Use on next purchase (when valid)” to use the coupon at once.

You can use this coupon on several websites, marketplaces and apps, such as Magazine Luiza, Uber, Airbnb, Ingresso.com, Rappi, Netshoes, Shein, Udemy, among others.

For more information about the return of the PayPal promotion, just visit the PayPal website. fintech.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: BigTunaOnline / shutterstock.com