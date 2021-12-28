Pernambuco reaches 1,592 cases of flu, with 99% being influenza H3N2; two more deaths were confirmed

The State Department of Health announced, this Monday (27), that the new round of test results for influenza recorded 1,370 positive laboratory samples, with 1,361 for subtype A (H3N2) and 9 A non-subtyped.

Thus, totaling 1,592 cases of the disease in Pernambuco since the beginning of this year, with 1,578 of the H3N2 subtype and 14 non-subtyped cases. The analyzes are being carried out at the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-PE).

A week ago, on Monday, December 20, the Government of Pernambuco informed that the number of positive cases for influenza A (H3N2) was at 42, stressing that the number of flu cases was increasing rapidly.

Of the total number of cases registered so far, 7.5% (118) had Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). Two more deaths were also registered. Thus, the state adds up to five deaths confirmed by influenza A (H3N2).

deaths

The two new deaths are from a female child aged 1 year and five months, resident of Olinda; and a 68-year-old male, residing in Recife. According to the Health Department, both had comorbidities: the child had a clotting disorder. The elderly person, on the other hand, had a chronic vascular disease.

“We are all responsible for controlling covid-19 and also influenza. Especially in this period of end-of-year parties and school holidays, the adoption and reinforcement of physical distance, the correct use of masks and hand washing is a matter of protecting life. And we need special attention to the elderly, children and people with severe comorbidities, who are the groups most susceptible to aggravation”, said the state secretary of Health, André Longo.

Recife

In Recife, this Monday (27), less than ten days after the confirmation of its first two cases, the capital of Pernambuco totals 818 cases of influenza A (H3N2). The data is from the Municipal Health Department.

Of the total number of confirmations, three of them progressed to death. All deaths were confirmed by laboratory criteria. Patients who died were 46, 68 and 69 years old.

This Monday (27), the Nova Descoberta Emergency Care Unit (UPA), in the North Zone of the city, was filled to capacity. Most people in the service have flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat, body ache and fever. The UPA reception was full of patients, and others were waiting outside to be seen.

At the time, the concrete mixer operator Antônio Lopes was impatient with the delay in receiving assistance, as he had been waiting to be called for more than four hours, without even having gone through the screening. “Sometimes we stand up, there are times we sit on the floor… It’s lack of respect. I have pain in my body, head and joints hurting. I’ve been like this since Friday,” he said.

The servant Ivanildo da Silva was at the UPA for the second time in 12 days. Even taking the medications to treat the flu symptoms, he did not improve and, therefore, he returned for treatment. “I’m having a fever without stopping, I don’t even get well with the medication the doctor gave me. I’m here, sitting on the floor because there’s no space to stay inside the UPA. I’m waiting for a file”, said Ivanildo.

In the West Zone of Recife, the UPA of Caxangá is also experiencing a scenario of increased demand for patients with respiratory symptoms, suggestive of the flu. Meat shredder Fábio Andrade was waiting to be seen, this Monday (27), sitting on the motorcycle’s helmet, as he had no free chair for the wait. There was no provision for assistance, as the queue of patients was immense. “The chairs are all occupied, and there’s nowhere to stay. I feel a lot of pain in the glass, runny nose, discharge, headache and lack of appetite. It’s terrible. I think it’s this flu.”

Tests

The Health Department explains that the surveillance of the influenza virus in Pernambuco follows specific established standards of, as a priority, monitoring the strains arising from both confirmed cases in patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG); and mild cases of patients with Flu Syndrome (GS) treated in sentinel health units.

These units carry out case care, notification and forwarding of information and samples to the laboratory unit, Lacen-PE, responsible for analyzing the samples collected from patients, being sufficient to fulfill the objectives of knowledge of the circulation of the virus influenza and the identification of etiological agents.

“Despite being clinically similar, tests for covid-19 and influenza do not follow the same rule. In this scenario, and considering the maintenance of testing priority for covid-19 in the specific points for carrying out this type of collection, it is important to emphasize that there is no need for case-by-case investigation of influenza patients,” says an excerpt from the press release sent by the Health Department.

In the face of any flu situation, the recommendation is to isolate close contacts to avoid contamination and use the Atende em Casa platform to seek guidance on how to proceed. Access to the system can be via an application available on an Android cell phone or via www.atendeemcasa.pe.gov.br. After entering basic information, the system will conduct the occurrence according to the severity of each case.

In addition, the state administration reinforces that it is important to maintain hygiene and non-pharmacological measures, such as the use of masks and hand hygiene.