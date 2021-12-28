Petrobras (PETR4) closes block sale, Vale (VALE3) informs about Samarco and more news

Radar InfoMoney highlights the sale of Petrobras’ assets in an oil basin in Rio Grande do Norte and Vale’s update in relation to Samarco’s judicial recovery process.

Petrobras informed that it signed a contract with Aguila Energia e Participações for the assignment, together with Sonangol, of the total participation of both companies in the onshore exploratory block POT-T-794, belonging to the BT-POT-55A concession, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

The sale price is US$ 750,000, with US$ 150,000 paid in cash and US$ 600,000 to be paid at the closing of the transaction. The amounts do not consider the adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions, such as approval by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP).

“Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on deep and ultra-deep water assets, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

The concession was acquired in 2006 in the 7th Round of Bidding for Blocks held by the ANP. Petrobras holds a 70% stake and Sonangol, operator of the concession, holds the remaining 30%. The consortium drilled two wells in the area, one for gas discovery and one for delimitation.

Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil’s Vale and Anglo-Australian group BHP, and its creditors did not reach a bankruptcy agreement at first, but negotiations are expected to continue, both parties said in statements on Monday.

In April 2021, Samarco filed for protection from the Court, with debts of R$ 50.5 billion, in the midst of a battle with creditors who owned bonds issued by the company. In July, creditors rejected a proposal made by Samarco, and new proposals made later by each side did not lead to an agreement.

In October, the period for the judicial reorganization of Samarco was extended to April 9, 2022. According to the newspaper Economic value, the expectation is that the general meeting of creditors will take place by that date to return to the business plans.

The most recent proposal provides that investors would have the option to receive credits with a 75% discount until 2042. Another alternative would be to convert the credits into preferred shares of Samarco, which would be paid by dividends.

According to a source heard by Value, whose name was not disclosed, in case Samarco did not generate enough cash to comply with the requirements of the Renova Foundation, the parent companies Vale and BHP would undertake to do so. Renova is the foundation created by Samarco to respond to the repair of the tragedy in Mariana.

Espadrilles (ALPA3)

Alpargatas announced on Monday that the Board of Directors decided to distribute interest on equity of R$0.148 per common share and R$0.163 per preferred share, in the total amount of R$90 million.

Shareholders registered on December 30, 2021 are entitled to receive interest on equity. Payment must be made in 2022 on a date yet to be defined by the board of directors.

On Monday, Copasa (Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais) announced that it had increased from BRL 33.5 million to BRL 217 million the provisions for loss in a labor lawsuit filed in 2008 by the company’s main union of employees.

“Considering recent decisions on the matter, the company said it believes the loss is likely and has decided to review the amount of provisions,” he wrote.

On Monday, Dasa (Diagnostics of America) announced the merger of shares issued by Ímpar into the ownership of its minority shareholders and the purchase of all shares issued by Andrade da Silva Participações by Ímpar. Dissenting Ímpar shareholders will be entitled to a refund of their shares for R$7.36.

BB Security (BBSE3)

BB Seguridade announced on Monday the formalization of an agreement for the offer of insurance through a network of banking correspondents managed by Promotiva, with a view to obtaining new customers, distribution, offer and sale of insurance products. With more than 5,000 credit agents, Promotiva is an affiliate of Banco do Brasil, the controller of BB Seguridade.

Under the agreement, Promotiva undertakes to make its channels, service points and employees available for the sale of insurance products only to BB Corretora, a subsidiary of BB Seguridade. The insurance product initially pre-approved for disclosure and sale under the terms of the agreement is BB Seguro Crédito Protegido Slip.

Directional (DIRR3)

​​Direcional approved a share buyback program of 80 million common, registered, book-entry, non-par outstanding shares, corresponding to 10% of the company’s shares. The maximum period for acquisitions is 18 months.

Biomm announced the election, at an extraordinary general meeting, of Claudio Luiz Lottenberg for the position of chairman of the board of directors. He replaces Guilherme Caldas Emrich, who died in November this year.

