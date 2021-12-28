Petrobras stock is “too cheap to ignore”; XP resumes coverage with buy indication – Money Times

THE XP Investments resumed coverage of the shares of the Petrobras with purchase recommendation and target prices of R$ 45.30 for securities traded in Brazil (PETR3;PETR4) and $16.40 at ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, stock receipts of a foreign company traded in the United States – PBR).

In the broker’s opinion, the company is “too cheap to ignore”, traded at 2.5 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) for the next 12 months (compared to 3.4 times for Russian companies in the sector, with a high corporate risk perception, and 4 times the leading Western names, with good corporate governance).

Andre Vidal, Maíra Maldonado and Marcella Ungaretti, authors of the report released by XP this Sunday night (26), highlight that a potential negative scenario is already embedded in current share prices.

“In a more stressed scenario (which includes 15% discount on international parity prices for oil products), we reached a fair price of R$33.30 (PETR3/PETR4) and US$12.10 (PBR/PBR .A)”, comment the analysts.

Among the main risks raised by the brokerage, the following stand out (i) next year’s elections, which promise to bring a lot of volatility to the shares of the state-owned company; (ii) investment budget overruns, as has already occurred before; and (iii) variations in the prices of the Petroleum It’s from dollar.

dividend show

XP projects a good crop of dividends for Petrobras. In 2022, the company is expected to reach a dividend yield of around 23%, against 14.2% for Russian peers and 4.9% for majors Westerners.

“If the company continues to operate in the way it has been operating in recent years (our base scenario), we see the sum of dividends from 2022 to 2026 totaling close to 100% of the market cap“, say the analysts.

Regarding the company’s oil production in Brazil, the brokerage projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2021 and 2026.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.