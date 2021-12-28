Philco Hit P8 listed on the official website and on Anatel with differentiated design in the camera module

Philco Hit P12 is the brand’s most recent launch in Brazil, but a certification from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) pointed out by Tecnoblog indicates that the manufacturer’s smartphone family should grow soon with the Philco P8, which features a camera module Curious rear with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

The model identified in Anatel’s systems as Philco Hit P8 should reach the Brazilian market with versions of 32 and 64GB of storage and be produced in factories in Manaus, Amazonas and China, as indicated by the certificate of technical compliance. The 32GB model is already listed on Philco’s official website, but not yet available for purchase.

The smartphone will also have an octa-core processor with a maximum clock of 1.6GHz, 3GB of RAM, Android 11 from the factory and a 3000mAh battery. The main camera will be triple with 13 megapixel primary sensor while the 5MP front sensor will be housed in a drop notch on the 6.08 inch IPS HD+ screen.