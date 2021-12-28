Piauí will not require a prescription for vaccination of children, says Sesapi

Photo: Roberta Aline / Cidadeverde.com

Piauí will vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old against Covid-19 without the requirement of a medical prescription, as informed by the state health secretary, Florentino Neto, this Monday (27).

“We are not going to bureaucratize the vaccination of our children. As soon as the vaccine is sent by the Ministry of Health to the state, the children will be vaccinated, without any type of requirement”, said the secretary.

According to him, Piauí has ​​positioned itself since the beginning of the pandemic in favor of science and life.

“We were the second Brazilian state to file with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) a document requesting the technical analysis for vaccination of this population aged 5 to 11 years”, he highlights. The manager recalls that the state also began vaccinating teenagers even before the Ministry of Health sent the doses.

As the secretary, the forecast is that the immunizers intended for the vaccination of children arrive in Piauí in January 2022. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved in Brazil for this public. Children will also have to receive the first and second doses of the same vaccine.

Herlon Guimarães, Superintendent of Primary Health Care and Municipalities of the State Health Department, points out that the entire technical team of the state’s primary care is already reviewing the logistics for receiving and forwarding vaccines, seeking to increasingly improve the work that already exists. has been done since the beginning of vaccination in the state.

“We will follow the distribution logistics that we have been applying since the beginning of the state’s immunization. From the moment the ministry informs us of the sending of the doses, we will have the personnel trained to receive them and forward them to our cold chain, and from there to distribute them throughout the state. Any specific recommendation for these doses that is communicated to the state, we will define the best way to guarantee the arrival of immunizing agents to children from Piauí”, pointed out the superintendent.

Vaccine Coverage

Piauí reached 73.77% of the total population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and occupies the second place in the national ranking, with the highest number of immunized. “This is the result of careful work carried out by the state and municipalities to protect the population against this virus, which has already killed 7,270 people from Piauí”, says Florentino.

For him, the great concern is the circulation of the omicrom variant of the new coronavirus, which should mainly contaminate people who have not been immunized or have completed the vaccination cycles. “For this reason, whoever has the vaccine overdue should look for a vaccination post and update the booklet. The vaccine saves lives.”

