PIS-PASEP 2022 schedule defined; check dates and payment amounts · Jornal Midiamax

Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) confirmed information on the payment of the PIS-PASEP 2022 workers who are entitled to the salary bonus.

Therefore, the PIS-PASEP 2022 with a base year of 2020, which should have been paid this year, was postponed to next year. The benefit amount can reach 2 minimum wages (BRL 2.4 thousand) per worker, since the payment will be doubled, that is, referring to the years 2020 and 2021.

The expectation is that the PIS/Pasep will be paid based on the workers’ birthday month, considering that payments will take place between January and December, and may extend until the first half of 2023.

For employees of private companies, PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. As for the civil service, Banco do Brasil is responsible for PASEP payments.

Are entitled to salary bonus about 23 million of workers.

How much will I get from PIS-PASEP?

Remember that the allowance is proportional to the number of months worked, Look:

Anyone who worked a month should receive — R$ 100

Those who worked for two months should receive — R$ 200

Anyone who worked for three months should receive — R$ 300

Those who worked for four months should receive — R$400

Anyone who worked for five months should receive — R$ 500

Anyone who worked for six months should receive — R$600

Those who worked seven months should receive — R$700

Those who worked for eight months should receive — R$ 800

Those who worked for nine months should receive — R$900

Those who worked for ten months should receive — R$1,000

Those who worked for eleven months should receive — BRL 1,100

Anyone who worked twelve months should receive — R$ 1,200

The same is true for base year 2021. In this case, you must add the values ​​of the two years to know the total to which you are entitled.

who receives the allowance

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers who work in private companies, while the PASEP (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Heritage) is intended for public servants.

THE salary allowanceprovided for in the law is the constitutional benefit of the worker’s right that:

Have been registered for at least 5 years in PIS;

Has received from an employer an average remuneration of up to 2 (two) minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

It can be found in the RAIS – Annual Social Information Report – relevant to the base year.

These same requirements are maintained in relation to citizens who also worked for at least 30 days during 2021.

It is important to highlight that, for workers who receive PIS, payment is made at Caixa Econômica, lottery houses or Caixa Aqui correspondents. In turn, those who are entitled to PASEP receive at Banco do Brasil.