PIS-PASEP could reach R$2.4 thousand in 2022; check values ​​and payment dates · Jornal Midiamax

Payment of the PIS-PASEP in 2022 it was confirmed by the federal government and the value could reach BRL 2.4 thousand to the workers. This is because the payment will be doubled, that is, it will cover the base years 2020 and 2021.

As the salary bonus is based on the minimum wage, which was set at BRL 1.2 thousand for the next year, those who worked every month in 2020 and 2021 and meet all other criteria to receive the PIS-PASEP will be able to withdraw the value of two allowances.

The double payment occurs because the 2020 allowance – which should have been paid in 2021 – has been postponed. Thus, in 2022, in addition to the normal PIS-PASEP that would be paid for the previous year, this retroactive allowance will also be paid.

When will PIS-PASEP 2022 be paid?

Resolution No. 896 provides that the values ​​of PIS-PASEP 2022 will be paid from january to december of each year to workers identified based on information provided by employers in the previous year.

Thus, the receipt calendar takes into account the month of birth of the private sector worker and according to the final registration number in the case of public servants.

For employees of private companies, PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. As for the civil service, Banco do Brasil is responsible for PASEP payments.

About 23 million workers are entitled to the salary bonus.

How much will I get from PIS-PASEP?

Remember that the allowance is proportional to the number of months worked, Look:

Anyone who worked a month should receive — R$ 100

Those who worked for two months should receive — R$ 200

Anyone who worked for three months should receive — R$ 300

Those who worked for four months should receive — R$400

Anyone who worked for five months should receive — R$ 500

Anyone who worked for six months should receive — R$600

Those who worked seven months should receive — R$700

Those who worked for eight months should receive — R$ 800

Those who worked for nine months should receive — R$900

Those who worked for ten months should receive — R$1,000

Those who worked for eleven months should receive — BRL 1,100

Anyone who worked twelve months should receive — R$ 1,200

The same is true for base year 2021. In this case, you must add the values ​​of the two years to know the total to which you are entitled.

who receives the allowance

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers who work in private companies, while the PASEP (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Heritage) is intended for public servants.

THE salary allowanceprovided for in the law is the constitutional benefit of the worker’s right that:

Have been registered for at least 5 years in PIS;

Has received from an employer an average remuneration of up to 2 (two) minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

It can be found in the RAIS – Annual Social Information Report – relevant to the base year.

These same requirements are maintained in relation to citizens who also worked for at least 30 days during 2021.

It is important to highlight that, for workers who receive PIS, payment is made at Caixa Econômica, lottery houses or Caixa Aqui correspondents. In turn, those who are entitled to PASEP receive at Banco do Brasil.