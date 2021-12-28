Poland’s President Vetoes Controversial Media Law – International

WARSAW – Polish President Andrzej Duda, vetoed on Monday, 27, the controversial law on media ownership that, according to critics, intends to silence the TVN24 news channel, which belongs to the American group Discovery.“I’m vetoing it,” Dudley said in a live television broadcast after the law was heavily criticized by the United States.

Polish deputies approved the law in early December. The text prevents companies from outside the European Economic Area from having a majority share in the Polish media.

In this way, the American group Discovery would be forced to lose its majority position on TVN, one of the biggest private television stations in Poland, which has TVN24 as its news channel.

The government claims that the law protects the Polish media from potentially hostile actors such as Russia. Duda, who says he agrees with the principle, said it should not apply to existing trade and investment agreements. “The people I spoke to are worried about the situation. They present different arguments. They spoke of peace and tranquility… We don’t need a new conflict, a new problem. We already have a lot of problems,” the president said.

The Discovery group said the law “should concern any company with investments in Poland and anyone who cares about democracy and

freedom of the press”.

The Polish president has the support of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, but they have already had divergences on some issues. An example occurred in 2017, when Duda vetoed two judicial reforms that, according to him, gave too much power to the attorney general, who is also the minister of justice.

With regard to the controversial media law, US charge d’affaires in Warsaw, Bix Aliu, urged Duda to veto the law.

“We hope that President Duda will act on previous statements and use his leadership to protect freedom of expression and business,” said Aliu.

the spokesperson for European Commission, Christian Wigand, said the bill posed “important risks to media freedom and pluralism in Poland”.

Thousands of Poles protested against the law earlier this month at a rally in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw. Many held up European Union flags and shouted “Free media”.

Following Dudley’s veto, former Polish Prime Minister and European Council President Donald Tusk, who heads the opposition Civic Platform party, said President Dudley’s decision shows that “exerting pressure makes sense”.

PiS already controls public television TVP, which became the Executive’s spokesperson, and many regional media.

Since PiS came to power in 2015, Poland has lost 46 places in Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index. Today, the country appears in the 64th

placement/AFP