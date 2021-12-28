Police investigate how young man invaded castle to ‘assassinate’ Queen Elizabeth 2nd at Christmas

Windsor Castle

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In the video, a man appears talking on camera saying he wanted to “assassinate the Queen” on a mission of “revenge”

UK police are investigating a video of a man who was found with a crossbow (a bow that shoots arrows and is triggered by a trigger) at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The recording, taken by British newspaper The Sun, shows a masked person in a hood holding the gun.

The man appears talking to the camera saying he wanted to “assassinate the queen” on a mission of “revenge”.

Scotland Yard confirmed that detectives were “evaluating the content of a video” after the arrest of a 19-year-old young man from Southampton.

