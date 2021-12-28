Ponte Preta owes BRL 250 million and will join investors and partners

Campinas, SP, 27 (AFI) – Ponte Preta on the eve of the change of command. Four days away from assuming the presidency of Ponte Preta, Marco Antônio Eberlin once again exposed his ideas and plans to lead the club from January 1st.

In the program ‘Owners of the Ball’, gives TV Bandeirantes-Campinas, he revealed, among so many points, to estimate that the club owes close to R$ 20 million in the short term and R$ 250 million in total, and that it will have to ally with investors and partners to assemble the team next season.

NEGATIVE NUMBERS

Although he still doesn’t know in depth the club’s financial situation, the director says he has provisional numbers and that the debt in the short and medium term is around R$ 10 to R$ 21 million. In general, Macaca would owe around R$ 250 million.

Despite the difficulties, he says he is working to settle the settlement with employees and players from the 13th salary, in addition to the month of January and February.

“I already have the month of January guaranteed, which will give us peace of mind for us to start working. And February is also almost closed”, he commented.

INVESTORS AND PARTNERS

On how to build a cast without resources, the president-elect admits that at the moment there is only one way: to seek investors or partners.

“We are already doing this. We have many contacts that were already being made even before the election. Let’s try to do the best for the club” – he pondered.

About the future of goalkeeper Ivan, always an issue at hand, he preferred to be cautious than to give a position.

“I haven’t seen his and other players’ documentation yet. I want to see everything to know what to do, but Ivan is a great goalkeeper and, therefore, he is always involved in a lot of speculations”.

FOOTBALL AND BASE

Eberlin revealed that he was surprised by the good structure of the football department at Ponte Preta, based at Jardim Eulina’s CT. He has already hired trusted people to work with him in professional football.

“We have good fields, a nice gym, equipped medical department, physiotherapists and psychologists. The structure is very good and if something is missing we will inject something else”.

But he recognizes that now it is not possible to work the base, precisely, due to the lack of physical conditions.

“There is no more infrastructure at the club for training players. We are going to start building a training center by the end of 2022 and we hope that by the end of the term (2025) we will have the CT ready”.

An outspoken critic of professionals only with a theoretical basis, Eberlin thinks it is possible to work each category in a different way, with a differentiated work, always prioritizing the fundamentals of football.

“It is necessary to find a balance formula, a combination between what is modern and what is old, with knowledge and experience”.