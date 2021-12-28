Possible release date for God of War Ragnarok is leaked

But it’s good to look at it with suspicion

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games for next year, although it has not been awarded in this category. The continuation of the adventure of Kratos and his son through the Nordic lands already has a defined, but unofficial, date to arrive: September 30th. The information comes from the Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size, which usually discloses game size for the Sony platform.

According to the profile, the information was found in the PlayStation Store database. The PlayStation Game Size opines that “maybe it’s just a placeholder”, a term used for “marking”. It’s as if a date has been set to secure a position, but it can be changed in the future.

In the comments, a user asks if the profile has information about Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, and Hogwarts Legacy, all Warner Bros. games. Games, and the PlayStation Game Size responds by saying that “all are listed for December 31, 2022 (placeholder)”. It is very unlikely that the same publisher will release three games on the same day.



The US fiscal year ends on September 30, which supports the thesis that the date is just an appointment. Regardless of the veracity of the date, it would be interesting (and would make more sense) not to release God of War Ragnarok so close to Q1 2022. God of War for PC comes out Jan. 14, Horizon Forbidden West arrives Feb. 18 & 4 March for Gran Turismo 7. The last two are exclusive to Sony, it’s worth remembering.

It is very difficult to say whether 2022 will suffer from the same affliction that 2021 did: the haunting of postponements. With so many titles planned for this year being pushed back to next year, in the end 2022 will be filled with great games and some of them, in fact, for the next generation.

