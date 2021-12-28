Praia Brava wine bar arrives in Trancoso, Bahia

Unpretentious as it was three years ago, Uvva, an uncomplicated wine bar, will take its glasses to Trancoso, Bahia, next season, from December 26th until the end of March. With the sale of bottled or fractioned wines, and classic drinks list, the season’s new partners, young entrepreneurs Gui Sandri, Mateus Provesi, Leo Morgado and Luan Martins, also see the start of the expansion of the gastro-ethyl brand at this time. which is a fever on the coast of Santa Catarina.

“We are planting a seed for Uvva in Trancoso, through the invitation of a friend who has been operating with clothing brands for years during the season there. And, just as we started in Balneário Camboriú, with a small flying operation that gave us security to get to today’s Uvva, at Praia Brava. Our start in Bahia will be small in size, but great as an opportunity”, says Gui Sandri, one of the partners, who adds: “and the place where we will debut the first Uvva outside of Santa Catarina could not be better”. Truth.

The place that Uvva lands in Trancoso with its little orange house with white doors and green lawn is really privileged. In front of Casa da Glória, a charming residence with about 500 years of history between falls and reconstructions.

Currently, the space houses a boutique inn managed by Glória’s two daughters. A legendary figure from the Quadrado who, among other things, offered free feijoada to neighbors on Sundays and, a mother of 18, was a midwife. A good place to start.

How does UVva flow?

While in Itajaí, Uvva has just completed three summers, with a structure full of personality at Praia Brava. And it was consolidated by the wine list and the menu signed by chef Gabriel Aguilar – a revelation of contemporary cuisine. In Trancoso, the house will be born as in 2019. A seed.

“In this first season, we are going to serve at Uvva Trancoso with a wine and drink list. And we will have good label options with some surprises. Because Uvva’s innovation is not just in the business model, but also in the products it offers”, explains partner Leo Morgado. Among the nearly 40 options at the wine bar are labels from Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Chile, with a selection of partners Grand Cru and Pericó.

Remembering that, in 2019, Uvva started at Passeio São Miguel, a commercial sidewalk in Balneário Camboriú, with a steering wheel unit, practically a food truck for wine glasses. Today, Uvva is one of the four gastronomic operations that the same partners sign in Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú, where they have already diversified into pizzeria and self-service, all conceptual.

The “Optimists Change the World” Project

And going beyond a friendly and fluid wine sales operation, the arrival of Uvva in Bahia carries a lot of its identity. Including the social proposal of the “Optimists change the world” project, which already operates in the Santa Catarina unit, benefiting needy institutions.

In Trancoso, R$1 of each glass of wine, plus R$10 of each T-shirt sold by the project, will be donated to the Benquerer institution. The purpose of the institution is to improve the basic education of schools in the region, because Uvva believes in good vintages of wine as much as in good vintages for people.