President of Ceará confirms interest in hiring Pablo, from São Paulo

Looking for a center forward for 2022, Ceará is interested in hiring forward Pablo, from São Paulo, for next season. The information was confirmed by President Robinson de Castro, this Monday night, 27, in an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola’s YouTube channel. The agent pointed out that the negotiation to bring the athlete is not easy, but he guaranteed that the hiring of a nine shirt is a priority in the assembly of the Alvinegro squad.

“Our biggest need and priority is the hiring of a nine shirt. Pablo is certainly an athlete that interests us. He was Tiago Nunes’ athlete at Athletico. We have conditions to recover this player so that he can stand out again, have a good visibility and that he can go back to being a top scorer. He is a player who would fit like a glove in our team, but we know that the operation is very difficult,” he said.

Aware that the negotiation with the striker of Tricolor Paulista may not be completed, Robinson does not rule out other names in the market and admitted that Alvinegro de Porangabuçu monitors Argentine striker Jonathan Bauman, from Independiente del Valle-EQU. The 30-year-old center forward was top scorer and national champion in Ecuador last season. There were 28 goals scored in 41 games.

“We are looking at the South American market. We have analyzed and seen some athletes. But good players are expensive. The market is dollarized there as well. We have seen Bauman, watched some of his games. compared to a shirt nine”, commented the president alvinegro.

