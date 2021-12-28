President of the Polish Federation criticizes Paulo Sousa and says he does not seek coach: “Contract is in force” | international football

“I think he’s a serious man…maybe not entirely. As far as I know, he didn’t talk to the players. He just wanted to talk to me,” he said.

– I had already guessed what was going on. However, he didn’t tell me which club he was negotiating with, but that it is one of the best clubs in the world – declared Kulesza.

Offensive style and controversial farewells mark Paulo Sousa’s career

1 of 1 Cezary Kulesza Federation Poland — Photo: Press Release/Polish Federation Cezary Kulesza Federation Poland — Photo: Press Release/Polish Federation

The director assured that the search for a replacement for Paulo Sousa has not yet begun. After all, the Portuguese coach is still linked to the Polish national team.

“I can’t break the rules. I will only be able to speak with other candidates when the contract is terminated. On Wednesday, we will discuss this situation with the federation’s board,” he said.

Cezary Kulesza called a meeting with the Polish Federation board for this Wednesday. According to him, the date was set from a deadline given by coach Paulo Sousa himself, who would have asked for time to return to talks with the directors of the European team.

– Nothing changed. On Sunday, the coach called me and said he would like to terminate the current contract. I refused. I said this puts us in a difficult position before the recap (for the World Cup). The continuation of the conversation was such that the coach asked us to wait a day or two, that each one of us reflected on the subject and we would return to the conversation – revealed the president of PZPN.