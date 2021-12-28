President of the Polish Federation criticizes Paulo Sousa and says he does not seek coach: “Contract is in force” | international football

“I think he’s a serious man…maybe not entirely. As far as I know, he didn’t talk to the players. He just wanted to talk to me,” he said.
– I had already guessed what was going on. However, he didn’t tell me which club he was negotiating with, but that it is one of the best clubs in the world – declared Kulesza.
- Offensive style and controversial farewells mark Paulo Sousa’s career
Cezary Kulesza Federation Poland — Photo: Press Release/Polish Federation
The director assured that the search for a replacement for Paulo Sousa has not yet begun. After all, the Portuguese coach is still linked to the Polish national team.
“I can’t break the rules. I will only be able to speak with other candidates when the contract is terminated. On Wednesday, we will discuss this situation with the federation’s board,” he said.
Cezary Kulesza called a meeting with the Polish Federation board for this Wednesday. According to him, the date was set from a deadline given by coach Paulo Sousa himself, who would have asked for time to return to talks with the directors of the European team.
– Nothing changed. On Sunday, the coach called me and said he would like to terminate the current contract. I refused. I said this puts us in a difficult position before the recap (for the World Cup). The continuation of the conversation was such that the coach asked us to wait a day or two, that each one of us reflected on the subject and we would return to the conversation – revealed the president of PZPN.
According to the ge found, Paulo Sousa must assume the termination fine with Poland. The negotiation received several criticisms for the Portuguese coach in the European country, who will face Russia in European recap for the World Cup.