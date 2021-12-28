‘Probably omicron variant’ · TV News

Luis Lobianco was infected by Covid-19 during a trip. “Probably with the omicron variant that circulates here in Europe”, detailed the comedian in an Instagram publication. According to the actor, the new mutation of the virus spread very quickly in Lisbon, where he was working and presented the tour of Porta dos Fundos.

Despite the scare, the artist stated that he feels well and that his symptoms are mild, like those of a cold. “I’m vaccinated with two doses, I didn’t take the third because I wasn’t released to my group when I boarded. I’m sure the immunization is making a difference,” he explained.

In addition to passing through Portugal, Lobianco was in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where he is in quarantine. He traveled to the place for Christmas and was unable to leave. “I’ve been in isolation since the result, and my friends are spoiling me with laughter and chocolate,” he said.

Without losing his good humor, the actor shared with his followers a sequence of photos from his trip across the European continent and wrote that he lived the moments before being infected with the new virus.

Despite being less aggressive and less lethal than other strains, omicron spreads much faster than other Covid-19 viruses. The scientists’ concern, however, is the long-term effects of this mutation, which are still being researched.

See the comedian’s post: