Promo on Play Store: 135 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This week’s promotion includes over 150 apps and games from different categories from the Android store, including productivity and education options such as the “English for All” app, which includes a range of grammar and interpretation activities for anyone looking to learn a new language.

As for games, titles such as ‘Klocki’ and ‘Calc Fast’ can be downloaded for free for the next few days, while dozens of other options can be purchased with a promotional value and up to 80% discount, an offer valid indefinitely and may end without Warning.