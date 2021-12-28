Provisional Measure creates Electronic Public Records System

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), published a Provisional Measure, published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Tuesday, which creates the Electronic System of Public Records (Serp). The rule, called Public Records MP, requires notary offices to perform their acts electronically. The determination already existed in law, but it did not provide for the criteria in detail and the form of regulation, therefore, it was not applied.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the measure “aims to improve and further reduce bureaucracy in the country’s business environment.”

The Electronic Public Records System (Serp) “will make the interconnection between all the notary offices and the remote service to users and to the departments themselves, serving for the reception and sending of documents, issuing certificates and obtaining information electronically”.

According to the General Secretariat, the new system will allow the use of advanced signature systems, such as those of GOV.BR, which do not require digital certification.

Notaries will have to organize themselves and take care of the infrastructure related to the new system. If any registry office refuses to join, it will have to provide infrastructure for the specific office to be able to communicate with Serp and, consequently, with the other registry offices.

The MP also brings other norms such as clarification of rules on the property of the property, creation of a certificate of the updated legal status of the property, simpler and less costly than the certificate of full content of registration; better detailing of the acts subject to registration; the reduction of deadlines for carrying out notarial acts; strengthening the principle of concentration on enrollment; users exempted from resubmitting titles previously presented and correction of inaccuracies in the Civil Code arising from Law No. 14195, of 2021 (MP 1040).

It will be up to the National Justice Department of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to standardize the Serp.