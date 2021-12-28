PS5 and Nintendo Switch were the most sold consoles in Europe in 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo Switch and PS5 dominated console sales in Europe during 2021.

On Twitter by Christopher Dring, head of GameIndustry, it was reported that this year “it has been dominated by Nintendo Switch in several European territories, although PlayStation 5 may be the leader in the UK, in addition to smaller markets like Sweden, Denmark and Finland”.

As for the best-selling game in Europe, the winner isn’t exactly surprising. FIFA 22 thus occupies the first position, having sold better than FIFA 21.

Dring also reveals that there are only two ‘new’ games in Europe’s top ten, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl would be in this top if they were counted as one and Far Cry 6 still has a few weeks to do so.

He also provides some fun facts about video game sales, including that across Europe, more people have purchased Farming Simulator 22 than Skywards Sword HD, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Monster Hunter Rise, Forza Horizon 5 and Guardians of the Galaxy .

When it comes to PS5 game sales, Spider-Man: Miles Morales achieved a great result, being the second best-selling game on Sony’s next-gen console, just below FIFA 22. Capcom’s Resident Evil Village was the fifth most popular game sold on PS5.

Regarding Xbox, “Xbox data is complicated due to the fact that Xbox One games are automatically updated, so we have to combine Xbox One and Xbox Series together, which makes FIFA 22 No.1. and Forza Horizon 5 number 4.”

In turn, It Takes Two was, so far, the most successful new IP in Europe.

