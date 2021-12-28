Putin says he can act if the West doesn’t impede NATO-Ukraine relationship

posted on 12/26/2021 5:10 PM



(credit: Mikhail Metzel/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, 26, that he will consider a series of actions if the West does not press for guarantees that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) will stop acting in support of Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow presented draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership of Ukraine and other former Soviet Union countries and retreat into military positions in Central and Eastern Europe.

In comments on Russian state TV, Putin urged the West to act quickly, warning that Moscow will have to take “appropriate technical and military measures” if the West continues its “aggressive” course “on the threshold of our home”. The Russian president also said that Moscow’s response “could be different”. “It will depend on which proposals our military experts send me.”

The United States and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantee on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any eligible country. They agreed, however, to open negotiations with the Russian government next month to discuss their concerns.

Putin said negotiations with the US will take place in Geneva. At the same time, negotiations between Russia and NATO are also planned, and broader discussions are expected within the scope of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Also this Sunday, Putin commented that the demands were presented with the objective of “reaching a diplomatic result, which would be set out in legally binding documents”. He reaffirmed that Ukraine’s accession to NATO or the organization’s weapons deployment on Ukrainian territory is a red line Moscow will not allow the West to cross. “We have nowhere to go back,” he said, adding that NATO could deploy missiles in Ukraine that would take just four or five minutes to reach Moscow. “They’ve pushed us into a line we can’t cross; they’ve reached the point where we simply have to say: Stop!”

The Russian president also expressed concern that the US and its allies might try to drag the security talks out and use them as a cover to pursue a military build-up near Russia.

The Russian demand comes at a time of tension with the West, after a surge in Russian troops near Ukraine in recent weeks has fueled Western fears of a possible invasion. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call earlier this month that Russia will face “grave consequences” if it attacks Ukraine.

Russia denied its intention to launch an invasion and accused Ukraine of making plans to try to regain control of territories occupied by rebels backed by Moscow. Ukraine rejected the claim. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and shortly thereafter supported a separatist rebellion in the east of the country. In seven years, the fighting has killed more than 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine’s industrial center known as the Donbass.