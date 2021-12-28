Question of the million increases the audience of the last Domingão with Huck of the year · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Question of the million increases the audience of the last Domingão with Huck of the year · TV News 1 Views

Shown from 7:21 pm to 8:30 pm within the last Sunday with Huck of the year, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? recorded an average of 16.4 points and made the audience of Luciano Huck’s program increase on Sunday night (26). The edition was marked by the arrival of participant Rafael Cunha, a teacher, to the million question.

The question board had 43% more echo than the Show dos Famosos final, which was broadcast at the beginning of Domingão and scored 11.5 on average. On air from 5:46 pm to 8:30 pm, the complete program scored 13.7 on average. The performance was the best in the last three weeks, when it stopped airing after football.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? created an expectation for professor Rafael Cunha to earn R$ 1 million, but the professor was unable to answer the last question and ended up with R$ 500 thousand. After fulfilling his promise to ask the final question, Huck put the continuity of the picture in check.

“I don’t even know if I’ll come back to Domingão. My dream was to ask the million-dollar question, I asked the million-dollar question”, said the presenter.

See below the audiences for Sunday, December 26, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.9
Holy Mass4.1
São Paulo antenna5,6
Small Business, Big Business6.5
Rural Globe9.1
Auto sport8.9
Spectacular sport8.3
Maximum Temperature: Thor – Ragnarok10.8
Box Office Champions: King Kong13.1
Sunday with Huck13.7
Fantastic17.4
Sunday Major: Star Wars 8 – The Last Jedi8.1
Cinema: Vertical Limit5.5
Owl: Angels of the Night – The Awakening4.6
Hour 14.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4
Religious0.8
Track Record Kids3.0
Major Cinema: Jumaji3.8
Faro time3.8
sings with me teen6,7
Spectacular Sunday7,8
retrospective6.6
Chicago Fire3.2
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.2
walk on the road2.4
SBT Sports2.0
Always well2.1
Impressive News3.3
Nice Sunday5.9
eliana6.4
wheel to wheel6.3
Tele Seine5.9
Silvio Santos Program5.9
Criminal investigation2.9
Free Cinema: Girl of the Eyes1.8
Lassie1.4
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.4
First Impact1.6

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Harry Potter’: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Cast Reunion – 12/27/2021 – Streaming

It’s been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson first met on …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved