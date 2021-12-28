Question of the million increases the audience of the last Domingão with Huck of the year · TV News

Shown from 7:21 pm to 8:30 pm within the last Sunday with Huck of the year, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? recorded an average of 16.4 points and made the audience of Luciano Huck’s program increase on Sunday night (26). The edition was marked by the arrival of participant Rafael Cunha, a teacher, to the million question.

The question board had 43% more echo than the Show dos Famosos final, which was broadcast at the beginning of Domingão and scored 11.5 on average. On air from 5:46 pm to 8:30 pm, the complete program scored 13.7 on average. The performance was the best in the last three weeks, when it stopped airing after football.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? created an expectation for professor Rafael Cunha to earn R$ 1 million, but the professor was unable to answer the last question and ended up with R$ 500 thousand. After fulfilling his promise to ask the final question, Huck put the continuity of the picture in check.

“I don’t even know if I’ll come back to Domingão. My dream was to ask the million-dollar question, I asked the million-dollar question”, said the presenter.

See below the audiences for Sunday, December 26, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 11.9 Holy Mass 4.1 São Paulo antenna 5,6 Small Business, Big Business 6.5 Rural Globe 9.1 Auto sport 8.9 Spectacular sport 8.3 Maximum Temperature: Thor – Ragnarok 10.8 Box Office Champions: King Kong 13.1 Sunday with Huck 13.7 Fantastic 17.4 Sunday Major: Star Wars 8 – The Last Jedi 8.1 Cinema: Vertical Limit 5.5 Owl: Angels of the Night – The Awakening 4.6 Hour 1 4.4 Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.4 Religious 0.8 Track Record Kids 3.0 Major Cinema: Jumaji 3.8 Faro time 3.8 sings with me teen 6,7 Spectacular Sunday 7,8 retrospective 6.6 Chicago Fire 3.2 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.2 walk on the road 2.4 SBT Sports 2.0 Always well 2.1 Impressive News 3.3 Nice Sunday 5.9 eliana 6.4 wheel to wheel 6.3 Tele Seine 5.9 Silvio Santos Program 5.9 Criminal investigation 2.9 Free Cinema: Girl of the Eyes 1.8 Lassie 1.4 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.4 First Impact 1.6

Source: Broadcasters