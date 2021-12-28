RAM 2500 rescues Night Edition series and 1500 Rebel extends connectivity

At the end of 2021, the RAM announces the arrival of the 2022 line of its two large pickup trucks in Brazil. In the case of 2500 Laramie, the main news is the return of the special series Night Edition. The model brings a package that makes the look more imposing. The pickup also gets a connectivity upgrade, with wireless connection for up to two smartphones with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems. This same new feature in multimedia also comes to the line 1500 Rebel.

New attributes of RAM 2500

In this renovation, the 2500 got some interesting touches. At the front, for example, the grille was remodeled and features chrome details, which makes the look even more robust. Complementing the design, the pickup has new sets of wheels. At the rear, the lid gained LED lighting over the handle, in order to assist in towing at night. The pickup system is capable of “pulling” 7861 kg.

Disclosure/RAM

Inside, in addition to the wireless connection for two cell phones, the RAM 2500 is also equipped with a 12-inch vertical multimedia screen, one of the largest on the market. Another novelty is the cabin air filter, which is now the N95, which filters the air better.

With an initial value of BRL 449,990, the RAM 2500 Laramie has 6.7 turbo diesel engine liters with six in-line cylinders and 365 hp of power. Thus, it is the second most powerful pickup truck in the Brazilian market – second only to its sister RAM 1500 Rebel, with its 400 hp.

Night Edition Version

The RAM 2500 special edition was successful in 2020 and, therefore, it returns in the 2022 line. According to the brand, the wheels and grilles remain the same as the 2021 model. However, this time, all chrome details are in black or in body color.

In terms of safety, the version features equipment such as adaptive cruise control with total stop (ACC+), frontal collision warning with braking (FCW+) and lane-stay sensor with active correction. All semi-autonomous assistance resources.

When it comes to comfort, the 2500 has rear seat heating, internal digital rearview mirror and induction phone charger. In addition, it comes with Harman Kardon premium sound system with 16 speakers, 10-inch subwoofer and 750W.