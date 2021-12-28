Ramon, from Flamengo, is indicted for manslaughter in case of running over a delivery boy | Flamengo

Flamengo player Ramon Ramos Lima was indicted by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro for the manslaughter (with no intention of killing) of cyclist Jonatas Davi dos Santos, on December 4, who worked as an application delivery person.

The case report was sent by the Civil Police to the State Public Ministry.

According to investigations, there were two reasons for being run over:

Ramon’s recklessness when driving the vehicle between 20% and 50% above the maximum speed allowed on that road, which is 70 km/h Jonatas’ imprudence, when crossing the traffic lanes, being the Avenida das Américas, a road of great movement, even in its side lane that has a maximum allowed speed of 70 km/h.

On December 4th, at around 8:31 pm, Ramon’s car, a gray Honda Civic, year 2021, collided with the cyclist. The accident happened near the Interlagos BRT station.

Minutes earlier, Ramon was fined for traveling between 20% and 50% above the maximum speed allowed for the road, which is 70 km/h. The radar equipment installed at the site measured a speed of 110 km/h, with a speed of 102 km/h being considered.

The car would not have advanced the signal, passing 14 seconds after its opening.

Camera footage taken by police shows Ramon stopping his car after the collision, disembarking from the vehicle and running towards the victim, as he reported in a statement at the police station.

Investigators considered that there was still “recklessness” of the cyclist who was hit by a car when crossing the track.

According to the report, “on urban and rural dual-lane roads, the circulation of bicycles should occur when there is no cycle path, cycle lane, or shoulder, or when it is not possible to use these, on the edges of the carriageway, in the same regulated traffic direction for the road, with preference over motor vehicles”.

The police considered in the document sent to the Public Ministry that “despite the location not being equipped with a cycle lane, the cyclist could not have moved away from the edges of the lane, starting a maneuver that culminated in his death”.