Ramon is indicted after crash that killed cyclist, newspaper says

Flamengo’s full-back Ramon was indicted for manslaughter (when there is no intention to kill) in the case involving the death of cyclist Jonatas Davi dos Santos, which occurred on December 4th – at the time, the player, who was driving a Honda Civic , ran over the delivery man in the Avenida das Américas, in Rio de Janeiro. The information is from O Globo.

According to the newspaper, the investigations of the 16th DP, in Barra de Tijuca, pointed out that the “recklessness of the two” was decisive for the accident, since the athlete traveled between 20% and 50% above the speed allowed in the place while the victim was crossing the lanes of the road.

A document signed by delegate Leandro Gontijo shows that Ramon’s vehicle was fined for speeding in the accident section, which is signaled at a maximum of 70 km/h – a radar found that the car was at 110 km/h H. He, however, did not run a red light in the region.

Ramon in action for Flamengo; side was involved in an accident earlier this month Image: Gilvan de Souza / Agencia O Dia

The report goes on to say that the collision happened “when the victim was starting lane conversions that resulted in his death”.

Also according to O Globo, images from security cameras caught Flamengo’s side leaving the Civic right after being run over to help Jonatas.

Ramon even called the Fire Department and, shortly thereafter, an ambulance took the cyclist to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital. He, however, could not resist the wounds.

From now on, the final report of the inquiry will be the responsibility of the Public Ministry.

Wanted by UOL Sport, the player’s press office said he has not yet been informed about the case.