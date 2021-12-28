Rappi must indemnify client who did not receive Christmas dinner, says TJ-SP

The TJ-SP (São Paulo State Court of Justice) ordered Rappi to indemnify a consumer because the application did not deliver the Christmas dinner ordered by her in 2020. The company must indemnify the consumer at R$304.72 per material damages — value equivalent to the undelivered supper —, R$3,000 for moral damages and another R$1,000 for process expenses and attorney’s fees. In total, they are R$ 4,304.72.

To the UOL, Rappi stated “that it regrets what happened and informs that the reimbursement to the client, under the terms agreed with the same, has already been carried out”.

The text of the judgment points out that the consumer purchased a Christmas supper kit. The product was removed from the restaurant by a driver registered in the application, but it was not delivered to your home. When contacting the company, the customer received the response that the “deliverer’s motorcycle tire was flat”, even though the application stated that the delivery had taken place.

The judgment of the TJ-SP was given on November 25, but released this week, after the company and consumer appealed for disagreeing with the 1st degree sentence. The judgment of the TJ-SP maintained the entirety of the first decision. The company highlighted the UOL that what happened in 2020.

As evidence, the judgment points out, the consumer “presented the screens of the cell phone with the contracting of the service, the photos of the Christmas kit that should have been delivered, the conversations with the defendant in the frustrated attempt to solve the problem, as well as the bulletin of registered occurrence and the complaint made in Procon”.

For the judge’s rapporteur, Judge Israel Goes dos Anjos, the consumer relationship between the company and the customer was confirmed, and the decision was based, therefore, on the Consumer Protection Code.

“The management of the application is the responsibility of the defendant [Rappi], since there is a partnership between it and the couriers registered on its platform, making available the joint offer of services, which entails solidarity”, points out the decision.

The TJ-SP further understood that the evidence in the case records showed failures in the provision of Rappi’s service, for which the client paid R$25 for the delivery service not performed. “(…) The plaintiff was the victim of a scam applied by the delivery person hired for the service through the defendant’s digital platform”, the decision states.

“Considering the characteristics of what happened, such as the deliveryman’s coup and the defendant’s lack of effort to solve the problem, it can be concluded that the amount of BRL 3,000.00 was well fixed, with no change being applicable, both for more as for less, as the two parties intend”, points out the decision of the panel judging the appeal.