Reality contestant is kicked out of SC nightclub after being caught having sex in a bathroom | Santa Catarina

Thiago Rocha, who participated in the reality show “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”, was expelled from a nightclub in São José, in Greater Florianópolis, after being caught having sex in the establishment’s bathroom. Through social networks and in an interview with g1 , he confirmed the case that occurred on Sunday night (26).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

A video circulating on social media shows a discussion between Rocha and security guards at the location, located in the Kobrasol neighborhood. At one point, one of the security guards puts a “tie” around the man’s neck (see the photo above).

THE g1 tried to contact the nightclub this Tuesday (28), but I couldn’t get back until 9:20. The native of Santa Catarina told the report that he will not issue a police report about the confusion. “It’s over,” he said.

Couple ignore ‘onlookers’ and have sex in broad daylight on the beach in SP

sexual fantasies: experts explain what they are and which are the most common

2 of 3 Thiago Rocha participated in a national reality show — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Thiago Rocha participated in a national reality show — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

According to the Santa Catarina, he was at the club with friends and met a woman. The two stayed and then went to the bathroom. At the scene, security guards caught the couple having sex.

“I don’t regret it, I’d do it all over again, for sure, but to make the point that this security team doesn’t have the tactics, doesn’t know how to apply a ‘tie’ and know when to let go. They’re going to kill someone, they’ve already killed sometimes they will keep killing because, unfortunately, the security guards at these clubs have no training at all,” he said (watch an excerpt of the video below).

Reality participant is expelled from SC nightclub

According to the parachutist, local employees they wanted to remove him naked from the bathroom out of the party, so there was a discussion. Rocha explained that during the confusion, he was thrown to the ground and even fainted. He also admitted that he had been drinking.

Rocha stated that the security guards wanted to embarrass the couple, they knew who he was and were following his movements in the box during the party.

“The security guards were there all night around us in the box. So the first opportunity they had to expose me they tried and they couldn’t, not in the way they wanted,” he explained.

During the Netflix program, Rocha became involved with participant Nanda Terra; but then they parted ways. She ended up staying with Mack, another participant. Recently, the couple announced the pregnancy of their first child.

3 of 3 Thiago Rocha, from Netflix’s ‘Casamento à Cegas’ — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Thiago Rocha, from Netflix’s ‘Marriage à Cegas’ — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

VIDEOS: Most watched from g1 SC in recent days