Rebeca faces ‘lie detector’ and gets screwed; know why· TV news

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will get more and more complicated with her affair with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The model will decide to live the romance with the boy, but will lie to Cecília (Fernanda Marques) who has nothing to do with her anymore. he. The couple from Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, however, will be caught in love with a paparazzo.

In scenes planned to air from the chapter on the next day 6 , Rebeca had a fight with the family after finding out that her father and daughter pulled strings so she could get a job. After Cecília throws in her mother’s face that she doesn’t accept the fact that she’s aged, the model will seek comfort in the boy’s arms.

In love, Rebeca and Felipe will decide to live a real romance, but she will still want everything to be kept secret. The student will promptly end his relationship with Bela (Bruna Martins), which will arouse Cecília’s suspicions.

Túlio’s daughter (Daniel Dantas) will ask if her mother has met Gabriel Leone’s character again, and Rebeca will say no, that it has nothing to do with the end of his relationship.

However, she will be at great risk of getting caught in the “lie detector”. The model will be spotted by a paparazzo, who will photograph her with Felipe at the Copacabana Fort, kissing her. She will be very concerned that her affair will be revealed to everyone.

“Oh, no… I can’t believe this guy recognized me here, now?”, she will complain. “What’s wrong?”, will question Ana Virgínia’s (Regina Braga) grandson, not understanding the lover’s concern. “The photographer! The guy registered us together, now what?”, Ilana’s friend (Mariana Lima) will despair.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

