Recife health units register queues and increase in patients with flu symptoms after Christmas weekend | Pernambuco

After Christmas weekend, this Monday (27), many people with flu symptoms sought medical care in Recife’s emergencies. Body aches, fever and cough are some of the symptoms of those who sought care at the city’s health units (see video above) .

At Upinha Governador Eduardo Campos, at Bomba do Hemetério, in the North Zone of Recife, daily visits at the health unit rose from ten to nearly 50. The numbers started to increase last week.

According to the Recife Health Department, so far, the city has confirmed 818 cases of influenza A (H3N2) subtype. Three of these patients died. They were 46, 68 and 69 years old.

Sought by g1, the State Health Department (SES) said that a new bulletin with updated official numbers of flu cases will only be released on Tuesday (28).

Cases of the H3N2 flu have increased rapidly in Pernambuco. According to the latest bulletin from the Department of Health of the state, 222 cases of the disease were confirmed and, until the fifth (23), three people died from the virus. The government has also confirmed community transmission of Influenza A H3N2.

The precautions to avoid contamination must be the same as for Covid-19. Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowding and, in cases of symptoms, try to isolate yourself. Which was difficult for some people who got together as a family to celebrate Christmas.

At Upinha, an area is set aside for patients with respiratory symptoms. General services assistant Angela Diniz has been coughing a lot. “The symptoms started on Sunday at 12:00. Since then I haven’t slept at all and I have a lot of pain in my legs, in my head”, he said.

Information technology assistant Angelvita Maria da Conceição and her daughter, Sofia, 2 years old, have the flu. “A lot of dry cough, a lot of headaches and it looks like a chikungunya. The difference is the cough. It is very strong and dry”, he observed.

What is common among many patients who sought care on Monday is the fact that they had symptoms the day after Christmas dinner, when they met with family and friends.

According to the report of TV Globo, in several places where there is care for respiratory diseases, the wait has been very long.

Edilson José da Silva arrived at the Amaury Coutinho polyclinic, in Campina do Barreto at 23:00 on Sunday (26) with his mother, who is sick and is 74 years old. They went through triage and were waiting.

“This morning the girl gave this form to my mother to be seen. I had to go to the director to ask this question, because my mother is elderly, 74 years old. She is diabetic, hypertensive and so far my mother has not been seen”, she complained during this Monday morning.

After a long wait, at around 10 am, Edilson’s mother managed to be seen, 11 hours after arriving at the health unit.

According to the director of the polyclinic, Robson Cordeiro, assistance is provided depending on the severity of the case. “There has already been a reinforcement in the scales and we are reinforcing these scales even more so that the waiting time for the patient can be reduced”, he explained.

The polyclinic emergency room was packed. The health unit is carrying out more than 200 consultations a day.

The director added that, after a medical consultation, if it is identified that the patient needs to undergo tests, he does it in the unit itself and is placed under observation.

“When necessary, we also request admission. Patients with mild symptoms are medicated and are discharged home. We recommend that patients with mild symptoms use the Home Attendance service”, he highlighted

At the house of the kitchen assistant Iracema Gomes, everyone has the flu. “She has two grandchildren, my husband and my daughter. All sick with this flu. My husband who was worse, even with a fever. And I have more of this cough,” he said.