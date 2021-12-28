Record surfs the Spider-Man wave and sets an unprecedented film to beat Globo and SBT· TV News

In an attempt to surf Spider-Man’s soaring popularity due to the movie theater release of the movie No Back Home, Record decided to debut on open TV Fare de Casa (2019), the second feature in the hero’s Marvel trilogy. The feature will be screened on the first Sunday of 2022.

The feature film starring Tom Holland will be shown on the next 2nd, from 1 pm, within the Cine Maior session. The objective is difficult: to try to beat Globo with the Maximum Temperature films and the program Domingo Legal, presented by Celso Portiolli and one of the biggest audiences on SBT.

The mission is complicated by Record’s bad phase on the track currently. Last Sunday (26), with the screening of the film Jumanji (1995) and the program Hora do Faro, presented by Rodrigo Faro, the vice-leader network scored only 3.8 points on average. SBT got 7 points, well ahead of its direct competitor.

Record has the rights to show several Spider-Man films, negotiated with the distributor Sony. Edir Macedo’s network has already bought and reprized a lot the classic trilogy directed by Sam Raimi between 2002 and 2007, in addition to the Spider-Man no Aranhaverso animation (2018).

As Fare de Casa has a direct bearing on the events of Sem Volta para Casa, Record interprets that it can take a slice of the public that has not yet seen the latest release and seeks an opportunity to see it to watch the sequel in the cinema of proper way.

In Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on a two-week trip across Europe, alongside his high school friends, when he is surprised by the visit of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Summoned for another heroic mission, he has to face several villains that appear in cities that are symbols of the continent, such as London, Paris and Venice.