Review of the film with Larissa Manoela on Netflix

New production from the partnership of Larissa Manoela with the Netflix, Lulli clashes with Airplane mode and Exchange Diaries, highlighting the weaknesses of the young actress who still has a lot to learn to consolidate her transition to adult life interpretations. Extrapolating the dose of perfectly acceptable clichés to romantic comedy Afternoon session, Lulli loses even the most well-intentioned spectators, with obnoxious characters devoid of clear motivations.

In the tradition of recent productions by Larissa Manoela, Lulli sets out to explore the protagonist’s trajectory of redemption and growth, an ambitious and arrogant medical student. So absorbed in her professional yearnings, Lulli is unable to listen to the people around her, her boyfriend in an existential crisis and even her medical residency supervisor. As a result of her irresponsible attitudes, the young woman is accidentally electrocuted by an MRI machine and, upon awakening from the shock, realizes that she has acquired the ability to hear other people’s thoughts.

Without any glaring contradictions, Lulli finds himself enjoying the benefits of knowing what everyone is thinking, although he continues to say he can’t take his new reality any longer. While several false conflicts are launched throughout the plot, none of them is effectively explored, culminating in a frivolous and unreasonable narrative. Whether in the form of fears of friend Julio (Sergio Malheiros), professional athlete concerned about the pressures and prejudices in sport, or her boyfriend Diego (Vinicius Redd), haunted by an unresolved relationship with the successful father, the few possibilities of plot sensitivity are wasted and treated superficially.

Debates around powerful and current themes, such as sexuality and public health, are played almost recklessly and without attention, in an anachronistic tone worthy of the last century. The very core of Larissa Manoela’s promise of maturity – her first sex scene – is performed with such ingenuity that it only signals the actress’ unpreparedness or disinterest in actually inaugurating a new phase in her career.



The transformation narrative of Lulli it is fatally poorly told, given the precarious construction of an incoherent character, whose life story remains alien to the audience throughout the film. even the recognized timing The protagonist’s hit to win laughs from her fans disappears in an interpretation that even causes discomfort. The balance is of questions: could it be that the formula already so repeated by the actress has run out? And will she be able to reinvent herself for future productions? Unfortunately, not even Lulli’s superpowers were able to figure out what the film’s creators were thinking, who managed to extract the worst from Larissa Manoela and reduce the script to Thalita Rebouças The an hour and a half of others’ shame.