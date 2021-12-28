Rio and four other states go to court against Petrobras’ gas increase

RIO — The readjustment in gas prices proposed by Petrobras to distributors has turned into a veritable legal war. The concessionaires of Sergipe, Alagoas and Ceará, together with the state governments, have already obtained preliminary injunctions to curb the 50% average increase in gas tariffs for cooking, industrial and CNG, for cars, starting next Saturday, the 1st of January.

In the State of Rio and São Paulo, Naturgy has everything ready to go to court this morning. Espírito Santo also filed an injunction to prevent the discharge, but the request was denied.

Negotiations for the renewal of piped gas contracts began in October, when the state-owned company proposed adjustments of up to 200% due to the increase in the price of the dollar and the oil barrel.

With the stalemate, Abegás, which brings together piped gas distributors, filed a representation at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), denouncing possible anti-competitive practices by Petrobras. The state-owned company, then, interrupted negotiations and reduced the increase to 50% in prices.





According to Gustavo De Marchi, Abegás’ legal advisor, the court decisions are preliminary injunctions, which oblige Petrobras to maintain current contract prices and supply volumes for another six months, and may be renewed for an equal period.

De Marchi recalls that there was an expectation that Cade would guide the topic this year, which did not happen.

“Cade’s position is critical. Prices are high for economic reasons, and it is not wise to re-do a contract now, with prices on the rise. There is an expectation that this price will weaken. The injunction establishes that Petrobras maintain the supply of gas, as it has not shown interest in continuing to supply gas distributors in the Northeast – says De Marchi.

No offer guarantee

In Ceará, Hugo Figueredo, president of Cegás, a distributor with 24,000 customers and a 600-kilometer network in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, recalls that an increase of almost 50% would cause enormous damage to the economy, increasing costs for the sectors industrial, automotive and commercial.

— We made some public calls, but no company was able to give a firm guarantee of gas delivery because it does not have access to the flow, processing, transport and regasification networks. And this despite the fact that these private companies have offered gas cheaper than that of Petrobras — says Figueredo.

In Rio and São Paulo, Naturgy (former CEG), with just over a million customers, already has all the documentation ready to go to court today, according to sources. The Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio (Alerj) will also appeal to the courts, informed this Monday by GLOBO columnist Ancelmo Gois.

According to a market source, Naturgy’s strategy is to go to court through CEG and CEG Rio. This decision, however, needs to be approved by all members of its Board of Directors. One of the directors, however, is appointed by Petrobras, shareholder of CEG Rio through its subsidiary Gaspetro.

In a statement, Naturgy said that the high proposal by Petrobras is “costs not manageable by Naturgy and, therefore, the price increase does not bring any gain to the distributor”. Today, Agenersa, the regulatory agency in Rio, will decide whether or not to approve the 50% increase





As with Cegás, in Naturgy’s public offering, Petrobras was the only one able to guarantee delivery. Therefore, the distributor also turned to Cade alleging abuse of economic power. The estimate, say the companies, is that 93% of the gas price refers to the cost of the molecule and taxes. Only 7% remain with the gas distributors.

Firjan, says its acting president, Luiz Césio Caetano, also filed a representation at Cade to try to secure the transfers proposed by the state-owned company:

— There is concern, because the contracts with Petrobras are long-term (up to four years), and Rio’s economy will not resist with such high prices. We produce more than half of the gas and we are going to have the highest price in the country. It’s a matter of monopoly.

‘Sloppy opening’

According to Bruno Armbrust, partner at ARM Consulting, the volume of injunctions in court is a reflection of a botched opening in the gas market. According to him, the sale of assets in the sector should have been accompanied by regulation in the transport sector:

— What we are seeing is the result of a botched and uncoordinated opening process. They should have introduced an obligation to “use or lease” the contracted transport capacity. Gas contracts with distributors should be limited to one or two years.

TAG, one of the largest gas pipeline networks in the country, which was sold by Petrobras, yesterday signed 22 contracts with companies such as Equinor, Galp, Shell and PetroReconcavo, for them to use part of their infrastructure to supply gas, especially for distributors from northeast. These contracts correspond to about 20% of the total capacity allocations for 2022. The remainder is still used by Petrobras itself.

As a result, Shell signed a contract with Bahiagás, a natural gas distributor in Bahia. And, in Rio Grande do Norte, PetroReconcavo is going to supply gas to distributor Potiguar, with a reduction of up to 35% in the price of the molecule.

When contacted, Petrobras said it does not comment on court decisions.