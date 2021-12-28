Riot Games will pay R$564 million for gender discrimination

In 2018, two former employees of Riot Games, Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, revealed that they suffered gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace. This last Monday (27), the company revealed that it had agreed to pay $100 million (about R$564 million at the current price) to close the process.

Originally, the company had closed at $10 million, but the California government stepped in and asked for a higher amount. Now, $80 million will go to the women who participated in the class action against Riot Games, and the other $20 million is earmarked for lawyers and other legal expenses.

League of Legends is one of the games from Riot GamesSource: Riot Games

Fair Millionaire Deal

In one of the cases pointed out by a report of denunciation of the Kotaku, women revealed that they were unable to gain job openings because they are not excellent League of Legends, the biggest game from Riot Games. However, the company said it learned from its mistakes.

“We also hope this demonstrates our desire to lead by example in our industry. Over the past three years, we’ve made significant updates to our People and Diversity and Inclusion practices. We saw the positive impact of these improvements in our Global Rioter Survey and in external anonymous surveys such as Great Place to Work consultancy”, revealed the company.

In addition to the two former employees who filed the charges, all women who worked full-time or on a temporary basis at the company will also receive a share of the $80 million. However, the action is valid only for employees and former employees who worked from November 2014 at the headquarters in California, United States.

“This is a great day for the women at Riot Games — and for women at all video game and technology companies — who deserve a workplace free of harassment and discrimination,” said attorney Genie Harrison of the law firm that represented the women.