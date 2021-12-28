Riot to Pay $100 Million in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit | sports

Riot Games, developer of games such as League of Legends and Valorant, has agreed to pay $100 million (equivalent to about R$566 million at the current rate) in damages to close a lawsuit for gender discrimination and sexual harassment in United States. Former employees denounced the hostile work environment for women within the US company.

The process began in 2018, when former employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón filed suit against Riot Games for discrimination, harassment and violation of California’s equal pay legislation, exposing the company’s sexist culture, which made known for the game League of Legends, but that has expanded its portfolio in recent years to titles such as Valorant and Teamfight Tactics (TFT).

Two California state departments, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) and the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE), worked together to investigate the allegations and forged the settlement with Riot Games.

Initially, the developer had proposed to pay US$ 10 million, but the two agencies rejected the proposal, justifying that the amount was insufficient and did not adequately prevent the company from violating women’s rights, according to a joint statement by the two entities.

In a new deal, Riot Games agreed to pay $100 million in compensation. There will be $80 million to be distributed between current and former employees and $20 million in fees and expenses – the highest compensation amount ever achieved in an agreement by the departments.

According to the DFEH and DLSE, approximately 2,365 women who worked at Riot Games as of November 6, 2014 are eligible for compensation. According to The Washington Post, employees with more time working at the company will receive larger shares of the compensation.

In the agreement, which still needs final approval from the Court, Riot Games also committed to adjust the remuneration of women, to carry out a diversity and inclusion program and to hire outsourced companies to, for three years, analyze gender equity. at the company and audit working conditions.

