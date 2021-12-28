rising shares on B3

Magazine Luiza’s (MGLU3) shares operate at a high this Monday (27). At around 4:30 pm, the shares were quoted at R$ 6.64, which represents an increase of 7.1%.

The shares gained momentum after the announcement that the company’s board of directors approved the company’s eleventh issue of debentures worth R$2 billion. Debentures are a type of loan made by companies through bonds issued in the financial market.

According to the minutes disclosed by the board, the amount will be used to optimize cash flow and the ordinary management of the business.

Other retailers also rise

In addition to Magalu’s shares, the shares of other retailers are also operating on Monday.

At the same time, the shares of Via, which owns Casas Bahia, were up 7.56% (at R$ 4.84).

For Lojas Americanas, the increase was 4.51% for common shares (LAME3, at R$6.02) and 3.96% for preferred shares (LAME4, at R$6.04).

Magalu stocks have a bad year

Despite the high this Monday (27), Magalu’s shares are not coming from a good year. In early December, the company had lost R$118 billion in market value, according to a survey by Economática.

According to specialists, the fall in shares is not associated with affirmative campaigns carried out by the company, such as the trainee program for blacks only, but rather with macroeconomic factors. The rise in interest rates, the slowdown in consumption and increased competition in retail, for example, contributed to the devaluation of the papers.

“The reason for the drop is much more because of the macroeconomic scenario, which has deteriorated very quickly. The market expects this movement to continue. If we compare with 2020, when we had a basic interest rate of 2% per year, now we have high interest rates and rising inflation. Thus, we see a loss of consumer purchasing power,” said Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, in an interview with UOL.