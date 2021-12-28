Roberto Carlos makes an exception and gives testimony about a crime that shocked the country · TV News

Roberto Carlos will give a rare interview for the documentary about the murder of Daniella Perez (1989-1992) on HBO Max. Great friend of Gloria Perez, mother of the actress, he even invited Daniella to his year-end specials while the young woman was still it was alive. On one occasion, she played the Virgin Mary.

Tatiana Issa, artistic director of the production, showed behind the scenes alongside the artist. “The joy of being by his side, and even at this time of year. How much kindness, tenderness and generosity. Roberto is pure light. I dedicate this moment to our beloved Gloria. This is for you, dear,” she shared.

The playwright has always avoided the subject, but decided to open the case files for the production of the series. “You can’t prevent public stories from being told. The only thing I did was open my file to these people. The director made a commitment to stick to the case file,” she commented in an interview with the Novela das 9 podcast.

Daniella was killed on December 28, 1992 with 18 dagger blows by Guilherme de Padua and his then-wife, Paula Nogueira Thomaz. The assassin played opposite Gloria’s daughter in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma (1992). Even after being convicted, the two were released and are now free to respond.

In addition to the singer and Gloria, Claudia Raia, Fábio Assunção and Raul Gazolla –Danella’s ex-husband– will also give their testimonies. The debut is scheduled for 2022 in streaming.

Check out Tatiana Issa’s publication with Roberto Carlos below: