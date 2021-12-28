Rocked at g1: The 109 kg ‘River Monster’ that was fished in the US and could be over 100 years old | World

Inspiring stories, striking characters, amusing stories and common doubts. This December, the g1 recounts reports that were audience success throughout 2021. Today is the day to remember how the image of a fish that became known as the ‘river monster’. It was fished in the United States, weighed over 100 kg and could be over 100 years old. After the act, the animal was returned to nature.

This article was originally published in May 2021 and is part of a g1 special that recalls some of the most read stories of the year.

1 of 1 Bombed at g1: ‘river monster’ is fished in the United States — Photo: Personal archive Bombed at g1: ‘river monster’ is fished in the United States — Photo: Personal archive

A giant fish weighing more than 100 kg and which may be over 100 years old was caught in the Detroit River, in the United States, in April 2021. The animal was returned to the wild.

The image of the “river monster” was released by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office in Alpena, a town of approximately 10,000 people about 400 km from Detroit, Michigan’s capital (see the map below).

Called the “real-life river monster,” the fish weighed 109 kg (240 pounds), measured 2 meters and 28 centimeters (6’10”) in length, and was nearly 1 meter and 20 centimeters in circumference (4 feet).

“A once-in-a-lifetime catch for our crew of native species from the Detroit River last week!”, celebrated the entity on a social network. “This fish is one of the largest lake sturgeon ever recorded in the US.”

“Based on its circumference and size, it is assumed that it is a female and that it has been roaming our waters for over 100 years,” detailed the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office.

“She was probably born on the Detroit River around 1920, when Detroit became the fourth-largest city in America,” according to the organization. “She was quickly returned to the river.”

Lake sturgeon is a freshwater fish that lives in North America, from Hudson’s Bay, Canada, to the Mississippi River, which crosses the US from north to south.

Male sturgeon live between 50 to 60 years, but a female can live up to 150 years, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

See other monstrous fish in the video below: