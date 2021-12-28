Rodolfo Landim claims that Flamengo’s contact with Jorge Jesus was nothing more than ‘preliminary conversations’

Although Flamengo went to Portugal to try to bring Jorge Jesus back to the club, president Rodolfo Landim said this Monday that the contact between the board – which is represented in Europe by Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz – with Mister did not pass. of “preliminary conversations”. According to the agent, in an interview with “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro”, there was no negotiation.

– There was no negotiation in progress, much less well underway with Jorge. The preliminary conversations had with him were final in every way imaginable. There were even formal positions by Benfica and Jorge himself on the matter – said Rodolfo Landim, in an interview with “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro” channel, before talking about Paulo Sousa, about to be confirmed on Flamengo:

– Paulo Sousa was among the names selected for contact by the Football Committee. From then on, the ball stayed with Marcos and Bruno, for negotiations and with me for follow-up, guidance and approval. The rest is bla-bla-bla.

Flamengo has an agreement underway with Paulo Sousa, and awaits the termination of the coach with the Polish national team to make the hiring official. The coach must sign a two-year contract and will arrive at the Vulture’s Nest with a full technical commission (check the names) and a series of challenges ahead.