Ronaldo gets angry behind the scenes at Cruzeiro and makes a new reformulation of the club’s football

Cruzeiro started a new history in the club in recent weeks. After the announcement that Ronaldo Phenomenon will invest about BRL 400 million in the club’s football, in the coming years, and ended up giving hope to Cruzeiro fans who see the club in the third consecutive season in the second division of the Brazilian championship.

But the reality found by the new manager is quite different. THE Fox starts the next year with no revenue forecast, but with many bills to pay. According to information from the journalist Pedro Ivo Almeida: “Ronaldo and his working group began analyzing Cruzeiro documents and contracts to understand the scale of the challenge they will have with SAF. And the scenery is frightening. Order of the Phenomenon is to cut the football payroll “in the flesh”, reduce it to 1/3 of the current value”.

One of the first decisions taken by the ex-player’s team was not to hire Alexandre Mattos for the position of football director. Mattos it already participated informally in soccer planning in 2022, participating directly in the hiring of nine reinforcements for 2022.

Paulo Andre, who is football director at Valladolid, gives Spain, another club managed by Ronaldo Fenômeno, took over the football transition from cruise until a new director is defined. Still, there are other uncertainties about the Celeste team for 2022, such as the permanence of the technician Vanderlei Luxembourg.

During an interview last Saturday (25), the technician talked about staying on the team and about exposure who is suffering: “The decision has to be respected. He (Ronaldo) who bought the Cruzeiro, he who knows how to manage it. I just think it’s unnecessary to expose a professional who has been in the market for so many years, that people know what he can deliver and what he can’t deliver. And this evaluation, this research, whether it stays or not, whether it’s going to evaluate the work, only exposes the work of both sides. Any decision that is taken has to be respected. From the heart, whatever is done will be accepted”.